TPCC urges Election Commission to check double registration of voters in Telangana and A.P.

Published - May 18, 2024 05:54 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee senior vice-president G. Niranjan said 12.50 lakh less voters participated in the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana compared to the 2023 Assembly elections and it was time the Election Commission of India (ECI) looked seriously into the reasons.

In a letter to the ECI, Mr. Niranjan requested the Commission to analyse in detail and find out whether it was because of the inclusion of dead voters, duplicate voters, or voters having a vote in two places. He said during the 2023 Assembly elections, those with two votes in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh had cast their vote in Telangana.

Now lakhs of such voters staying in Telangana travelled to Andhra Pradesh to cast their votes there in the Assembly elections, he said, adding that the number is estimated at 15 lakh.

According to norms, he said people should have their vote in one place only or else they would be liable for a criminal case. But here, it was clear that people had registered for votes at two different places. Discrepancies such as this affects the polling percentage too, he asserted.

In the next few months, elections to the gram panchayat, ZPTC/MPTC and other local bodies in Telangana is scheduled, where the present voters’ list will be the base, he pointed out and urged the ECI to ensure that those who voted in Andhra Pradesh in those elections should not be allowed to vote in Telangana.

