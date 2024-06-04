Election results 2024: Top 10 developments at 3:30 p.m.

As the counting of votes continues for the Lok Sabha elections, check out the top 10 developments of the 2024 Lok Sabha election results as of 3:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

For constituency-wise real-time updates, visit our Election Results page | Follow the election results live updates.

1. According to the latest numbers released by the Election Commission of India, the Opposition-led INDIA bloc is leading in at least 227 seats reversing all exit poll predictions. However, despite the stiff competition, the BJP-led NDA is standing at 287 seats, short of the 300 mark.

2. In Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi, Congress family loyalist Kishori Lal Sharma is leading by an enormous margin of 90,000 votes against Union Minister Smriti Irani, who defeated Rahul Gandhi in 2019. Mr. Gandhi is currently leading in both the Wayanad and Raebareli constituencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. In a big shocker, the BJP is trailing in the Faizabad constituency, where Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir is located. BJP’s candidate Lallu Singh is trailing behind Samajwadi Party candidate Awadhesh Prasad by a margin of 10,000 votes.

4. In the national capital of Delhi, the BJP is leading in all seven Lok Sabha seats where it is in direct contest with the Congress-AAP alliance. The BJP had won all seven seats in Delhi in the 2014 and 2019 general elections.

5. Meanwhile, West Bengal is witnessing a huge setback for the BJP as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress continues to exercise its dominance leading with 31 seats as per latest ECI trends.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. In Maharashtra, the Opposition has gained significant ground after the split of the two regional heavyweights — Shiv Sena and the NCP. The Opposition is leading with 30 seats, while the NDA trails with just 17 seats.

7. In Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference (NC) Vice-President Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti have conceded defeat. Former MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid who is currently lodged in Tihar jail on UAPA charges was leading against Mr. Abdullah by a margin of more than 1.25 lakh votes. In the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, Ms. Mufti was trailing behind NC’s candidate Mian Altaf.

8. In Tamil Nadu, BJP state president K Annamalai is staring at a defeat in Coimbatore as he is trailing behind DMK candiate Ganapathy Rajkumar P by 25,000 votes as per latest ECI trends.

9. With the latest trends indicating a weak majority for the BJP-led NDA, Indian equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty staged a recovery after tanking as much as 8 per cent during the initial hours of the trading session. Both Sensex and Nifty 50 extended losses with PSU stocks witnessing the biggest decline.

10. As the BJP fails to cross the halfway mark, it is looking to talk to its allies for a possible coalition government. Meanwhile the Opposition-led INDIA bloc will meet the Election Commission later in the evening to discuss the counting norms.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.