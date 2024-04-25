April 25, 2024 11:32 am | Updated 11:32 am IST - Shivamogga

Confusion in the leadership of the Congress government in Karnataka is reflecting in the management of law and order in the State, remarked K. Annamalai, president of the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP.

In a media conference in Shivamogga on April 25, Mr. Annamalai said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is not the power centre. “There are too many power centres in Karnataka.”

Power centres

“Siddaramaiah is CM. D.K. Shivakumar is CM-in-waiting. (Siddaramaiah’s son) Yathindra is the future CM. Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara is the perpetual to-be-CM, and there is Satish Jarkiholi who has been waiting to be CM for many years. Besides all of them, there is one PM for Karnataka, he is Randeep Singh Surjewala. He intervenes in the governance on a regular basis. This confusion reflects in the maintenance of law and order,” he said.

Too many narratives are in play in Karnataka, he claimed.

“Some leaders claim that if people vote in favour of the party in a particular region, D.K. Shivakumar will become the CM. In some other places, a few leaders claim that if the party gets more seats, Siddaramaiah will complete his term. Around Tumakuru, there is another narrative favouring G. Parameshwara. There are too many leaders. Administration does not go one line,” he commented.

Zero impact of guarantee schemes

The BJP leader opined that the guarantee schemes of the Congress government would have zero impact in the Lok Sabha elections. “This is a national election. Modi’s election. We politicians should not underestimate voters’ intelligence. They are clever in their judgement, no matter what narratives the Congress party tries to float with regard to devolution of funds or the drought relief funds,” he said.

Mr. Annamalai said the BJP would do well in south India this time. The party would win all 28 seats in Karnataka. It would open its account in Kerala, and also increase its vote share. In Tamil Nadu, his home state, Mr. Annamalai said the party would get 10 or 11 seats. In Telangana, the party would emerge as the number one party, and in Andhra Pradesh, the party would win five-six seats.

Electoral bonds

Mr. Annamalai maintained that of the total value of electoral bonds, the BJP got only 44% while the opposition parties got 56%. “The allegations of quid pro quo in electoral bonds are baseless, as it is the creation of the Congress party’s WhatsApp university,” he said.

Mr. Annamalai campaigned for BJP candidate B.Y. Raghavendra in Shivamogga constituency on April 24. He addressed election campaign meetings in Bhadravati and Shivamogga.