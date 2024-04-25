April 25, 2024 04:57 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

To ensure people do not face any hassle in locating their polling booths in locations where more than three booths are clustered, the Election Commission has set up voter facilitation counters to assist people. This is one of the strategies adopted by the Commission to deal with urban apathy and to increase voter turnout.

The voter facilitation counters will be like a help desk for people to locate their booth in the cluster.

In entire Karnataka, 3,415 locations have multiple polling booths.

Of the 14 constituencies where polling will be held on Friday April 26, as many as 2,089 locations have more than three polling booths.

Kurma Rao M., Additional Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), said some locations, such as schools and colleges, have multiple polling booths. “People tend to go away after seeing huge queues at the booths. Booth-level officers (BLOs) will be deployed at the voter facilitation counters to guide voters to their booth, and ensure that they do not go away without voting,” he said.

Manoj Kumar Meena, Chief Electoral Officer for Karnataka, who admitted that urban apathy is a huge challenge, said all measures are being taken to ensure people do not make any excuse to not go to the polling station. “In polling booths where a big crowd gathers, we will issue tokens for a hassle-free voting experience,” he said.

QR code

To help voters navigate their way to the polling station, the Election Commission has distributed voters’ slips with QR codes in urban constituencies. Voters can scan the QR code to find their way to the polling station.

This innovative initiative was used for the first time during the recent polls for the teachers’ constituency in Bengaluru. With this initiative, the polling percentage in Bengaluru teachers’ constituency election went up from 66% in 2020 to 86% in 2024, Mr. Meena said.

43 Assembly constituencies

Stating that the QR code initiative will be made available in 43 urban Assembly constituencies, including Bengaluru, Mr. Meena said, “It is difficult to locate a polling station in urban areas, unlike in rural areas. People stay away from voting even if there is a slight disturbance. With the QR code, they can scan and navigate to the polling station easily.”

Pointing out that urban areas usually record a lower turnout, Mr. Meena said, “We have identified around 5,000 polling stations where turnout was low in previous elections. We are targeting booths that reported less than 30% voter turnout in previous elections. In BBMP limits alone, we have identified 3,000 such polling stations. We are trying to provide better facilities to improve voting percentage,” he said.

If in doubt, use the Chunavana app

Assessing the needs of the public through surveys, the Election Commission has come out with the Chunavana mobile application. A Knowledge, Attitude and Practices (KAP) survey commissioned by the CEO’s office had revealed that 25% of people, who did not vote, stayed away because they were not aware of their polling stations, 17.5% of urban voters did not vote because of long queues at polling stations, and 7.5% of urban voters did not vote because they were unaware of their candidates.

Through the Chunavana app, voters can find out the number of people in the queue at each booth and the availability of parking slots on a real-time basis.

“The app will offer users polling booth location, navigation to the polling booth, candidate information, polling officers’ details, the queue at the polling station on a real-time basis, available parking space and nearby emergency facilities,” Mr. Meena added.

