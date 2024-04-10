GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TNCC lodges complaint against finance firm managed by BJP Sivaganga candidate

The institution has been accused of misappropriating over ₹525 crore of its deposits

April 10, 2024 11:15 pm | Updated April 11, 2024 07:27 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) has filed a complaint with the Chennai Police Commissioner on misappropriation of over ₹525 crore by the management of the Hindu Saswatha Nidhi Limited, Mylapore, which is currently managed by T. Devanathan, the BJP candidate for Sivaganga constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

In the complaint, D. Selvam, general secretary, TNCC, said the financial institution, which was established in 1872, now has over 5,000 depositors, most of whom are pensioners, housewives, and senior citizens. For the past six months, the majority of the depositors have not been paid the promised monthly interest on deposits, and in several cases, the matured deposits have not been returned to the depositors. Several cheques given to depositors have also bounced, the complaint alleged.

The complainant said Mr. Devanathan and his associates threatened the affected depositors against lodging police complaints. This amounted to fraud, criminal breach of trust, cheating, and criminal misappropriation of depositors money. He requested the Police Commissioner to direct the Economic Offences Wing to register a case and take up investigation to recover the amount, and freeze the assets of Mr. Devanathan and his associates.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Indian National Congress / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.