BJP should win all 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal: PM Modi

March 02, 2024 12:46 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - Kolkata

Stepping up his attack on the Trinamool Congress leadership by levelling allegations of scams and corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 2 gave a new target for the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership (BJP) leadership in West Bengal to win all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal.

Addressing a public meeting at Krishnanagar in Nadia district, Mr. Modi said, “Seeing you all gathered here in such huge numbers is giving me the confidence to say ‘NDA sarkar, 400 paar’. The Prime Minister went on to tell the gathering “lotus should bloom on all the 42 seats”.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had set up a target of winning 35 seats for the West Bengal BJP leadership. The BJP had won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats from West Bengal in 2019 Lok Sabha seats.

The Prime Minister made reference to several scams in West Bengal and said, “Trinamool Congress government has turned every scheme into a scam. They have a mastery in turning every scheme into a scam,”. Mr. Modi said that people of West Bengal have given a large mandate to the Trinamool Congress leadership on several occasions and had high hopes from the Trinamool Congress leadership but the party leadership had “disappointed the people of the State”. “TMC is synonymous with corruption, atrocities, dynasty politics, and betrayal,” the Prime Minister said.

Mr. Modi touched on unrest in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali for the second consecutive day and alleged that instead of supporting the “distressed mothers and sisters” of the area, the State Government sided with the accused. Mr. Modi said that in West Bengal. it is not the police but criminals who decide when they will get arrested.

“The mothers and sisters kept pleading for justice, but the TMC Government did not listen to them. They took votes in the name of ‘Maa Mati Manush’ but now the mothers and sisters are weeping in West Bengal. The situation in the State is such that here, the criminals decide when to get arrested,” the Prime Minister said. On March 1 while addressing a rally at Arambagh in Hooghly, Mr. Modi had raised the Sandeshkhali issue and questioned silence of INDIA alliance leaders.

After weeks of protests, the West Bengal police on February 28 arrested Sheikh Shahjahan, the prime accused in Sandeshkhali unrest. The region has been has been on the boil over allegations land grab and sexual assault allegedly by local Trinamool Congress leadership.

The Prime Minister also impressed on the “Modi ki guarantee (Modi’s guarantee)” and said that the Centre is working towards the welfare of the people of West Bengal. Earlier in the day, Mr. Modi inaugurated projects worth 15,000 crore in West Bengal.

After addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi met State BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Sukanta Majumdar and commended the courage and passion of State BJP leadership.

“Met with Mr. Subhendu Adhikari and Dr. Sukant Majumdar. We discussed how to further spread our good governance programs among the common people. I commend the courage, passion and tenacious struggle of all the @BJP4Bengal workers who are fighting against the misrule of the Trinamool Congress. Together we will build a better future for West Bengal. @SuvenduWB@DrSukantaBJP,” Mr. Modi said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

While the Prime Minister was targeting the Trinamool Congress with back to back rallies over the past two days, the Trinamool leadership was busy making preparations for the March 10 mega rally of the party at the Brigade Parade Grounds. Sources in the party said that Trinamool general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will start his district rallies in the State from March 14.

