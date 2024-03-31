Tiruchi MP Thirunavukkarasar thanks those who wanted him to contest again

March 31, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Lok Sabha MP and senior Congress leader Su. Thirunavukkarasar has expressed his heartfelt thanks to all those who wanted him to contest again in the upcoming general elections as well as to those who did not want him to continue as the Member of Parliament.

The Tiruchi Lok Sabha constituency has been given this time to the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which is a part of the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu in which the Congress is also an ally.

Mr. Thirunavukkarasar’s name did not figure in the final list of Congress candidates in Tamil Nadu for the forthcoming elections.

In a statement on Sunday, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar profusely thanked the general public, leaders, functionaries and cadre of the Congress, DMK and other coalition partners, service organisations , central and state government officials who helped and stood with him when he served as the Member of Parliament.

Thanking the electorate of the constituency for ensuring his huge victory in the 2019 general elections, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar claimed that the days he spent with the people were more than the days he had spent in his house.

Mr. Thirunavukkarasar said the petitions numbering around 10,000 which he had received through his MP’s office at Tiruchi and through his offices in Chennai and Delhi, besides during his tour and those received from the general public in person were sent to the respective government departments at the Centre and the State for action.

In the last five years barring the one-and-half-year COVID-19 period, around ₹ 17 crore had been spent for various people welfare works in Tiruchi constituency from the funds given under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development scheme, he said.

Mr. Thirunavukkarasar further said he had taken efforts in getting defence land for the expansion of Tiruchi international airport runway and given necessary advice for steady implementation of people welfare projects in Tiruchi and Pudukottai districts while presiding over the DISHA meetings.

