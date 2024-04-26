April 26, 2024 12:01 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

Timely cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) by a doctor saved the life of a woman who complained of giddiness before collapsing at a polling in Jumbo Savari Dinne at J.P. Nagar 8th Phase in Bengaluru on April 26.

The woman, in her mid-fifties, was standing in the queue to vote when she complained of giddiness. She tried to take some water from the can kept in the booth, but complained of breathlessness and collapsed even before drinking the water.

Ganesh Srinivasa Prasad, a nephrologist at Narayana Health, who did the CPR, told The Hindu that she could have collapsed due to low BP.

“We gave her some water and tried to help her sit up, but she did not respond. Her pulse was low and she was gasping for breath. I immediately started CPR. The woman regained consciousness after one minute. After the CPR, polling officials offered her some juice and called an ambulance. Apparently, she has a history of diabetes. Her sugar level was checked. It was normal. Perhaps, she collapsed due to low BP,” he said.

