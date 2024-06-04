Lok Sabha Elections: Time for LDF to do some soul-searching in central Travancore

KOTTAYAM

In the end, the expectations of Central Travancore witnessing an intense fight between the two leading coalitions fizzled out completely. The inherent anti-Left character of the region and the raging anti-incumbency wave against the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government proved enough for the United Democratic Front (UDF) to notch up impressive victories in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki seats.

And in the process, it also struck deep into the pockets of both the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Kerala Congress (M).

As the Left Democratic Front (LDF) goes into a huddle to review its drubbing in the region, the heavier-than-expected defeat has also cast doubts on the durability of its strategy to swing votes from the Catholic majority and rubber-growing areas leftward through the Kerala Congress (M) [KC(M)].

Anti-incumbency factor

The KC(M) leadership, on its part, appears aware of the anti-incumbency sentiment against the Pinarayi government, which played a significant role in turning away their voter base, particularly among Christian voters.

For, the defeat puts the regional party in a precarious position, as retaining the constituency was not only a matter of pride but also crucial for their political standing, especially with the party chairman Jose K. Mani’s term in the Rajya Sabha set to expire on July 1. Given the current political climate, it appears unlikely that the KC (M) will secure a Rajya Sabha seat. With Thomas Chazhikadan’s defeat in Kottayam, the KC (M) now faces the prospect of being left without representation in Parliament.

Adding to its concern, the defeat also puts the party under the lens for a perceived failure in arresting the leakage of votes to the United Democratic Front (UDF). The party, however, has taken a position that the defeat was part of a larger political wave that hit the State and did not necessarily reflect the party’s overall strength.

“In this election, voters primarily focussed on bringing down the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre, prompting them to support the political front led by the Congress. However, we will analyse later all the other reasons for the defeat,” Mr. Mani said.

The setback, meanwhile, is also expected to have a bearing on a long-simmering tussle between the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the KC(M) over their respective positions within the LDF in the Central Travancore region.

The UDF, at the same time, is now expected to escalate its efforts to woo KC(M) back into their fold. “Hopefully, this serves as a moment of realisation for the KC(M) that the left coalition will not suit them. If they are denied a Rajya Sabha seat, their credibility as a political party will be called into question,” noted a top UDF leader in Kottayam.

