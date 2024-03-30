GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thrissur Collector seeks explanation from Suresh Gopi for violation of poll code 

Explanation sought on a complaint by the Left Democratic Front alleging that the name of printer and publisher were not shown in the actor’s campaign notice

March 30, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector has sought explanation from Suresh Gopi, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate in the Thrissur constituency on a complaint that he violated the poll code.

The explanation was sought on a complaint by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) alleging that the name of printer and publisher was not shown in the campaign notice of Mr. Gopi. The Collector asked Mr. Gopi to give an explanation within two days.

Communist Party of India (CPI) district secretary and the LDF’s Thrissur constituency election committee treasurer K.K. Valsaraj had given the complaint.

The Thrissur constituency has been a witnessing tough triangular competition for the coming Lok Sabha elections. While K. Muraleedharan, son of late Congress leader K. Karunakaran, is representing the United Democratic Front, former Agriculture Minister and CPI leader V.S. Sunil Kumar is representing the LDF. A tough battle is in the offing when actor Suresh Gopi also joins the battle.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.