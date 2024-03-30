Thrissur Collector seeks explanation from Suresh Gopi for violation of poll code 

March 30, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - Thrissur

District Collector has sought explanation from Suresh Gopi, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate in the Thrissur constituency on a complaint that he violated the poll code.

The explanation was sought on a complaint by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) alleging that the name of printer and publisher was not shown in the campaign notice of Mr. Gopi. The Collector asked Mr. Gopi to give an explanation within two days.

Communist Party of India (CPI) district secretary and the LDF’s Thrissur constituency election committee treasurer K.K. Valsaraj had given the complaint.

The Thrissur constituency has been a witnessing tough triangular competition for the coming Lok Sabha elections. While K. Muraleedharan, son of late Congress leader K. Karunakaran, is representing the United Democratic Front, former Agriculture Minister and CPI leader V.S. Sunil Kumar is representing the LDF. A tough battle is in the offing when actor Suresh Gopi also joins the battle.