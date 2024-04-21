ADVERTISEMENT

Three-tier security arrangements in place at counting centres

April 21, 2024 03:26 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces, the Armed Reserve Police, the Tamil Nadu Special Police and the District police are guarding the centres round the clock

The Hindu Bureau

EVMs and VVPATs were brought to the strong room. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: ANI

A three-tier security arrangement has been put in place at three counting centres in Cuddalore, Villupuram and Kallakurichi districts where polled electronic voting machines (EVMs), along with voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) units, have been kept in strong rooms.

Personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces, the Armed Reserve Police, the Tamil Nadu Special Police and the District police are guarding the centres round the clock.

The counting centre for Cuddalore Lok Sabha constituency would be Arignar Anna Government Arts College. For Villupuram (Reserved) and Kallakurichi Lok Sabha constituencies, it was Arignar Anna Government Arts College in Villupuram and Maha Bharathi Engineering College in Chinnasalem respectively.

While Central Armed Police Force personnel would man the inner ring of the centre, State armed police personnel and Tamil Nadu Special Police would be deployed outside the counting hall and the local police would ensure the outer ring security.

Official sources said that no one is allowed to enter the counting centres without following the protocol. The premises are under the surveillance of CCTV cameras and visits by Observers, District Election Officers and Superintendents of Police are logged.

