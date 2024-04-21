GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Three-tier security arrangements in place at counting centres

Personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces, the Armed Reserve Police, the Tamil Nadu Special Police and the District police are guarding the centres round the clock

April 21, 2024 03:26 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
EVMs and VVPATs were brought to the strong room. Representational file image.

EVMs and VVPATs were brought to the strong room. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: ANI

A three-tier security arrangement has been put in place at three counting centres in Cuddalore, Villupuram and Kallakurichi districts where polled electronic voting machines (EVMs), along with voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) units, have been kept in strong rooms.

Personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces, the Armed Reserve Police, the Tamil Nadu Special Police and the District police are guarding the centres round the clock.

Also read | Voter turnout on declining trend in central Tamil Nadu over the past three LS elections

The counting centre for Cuddalore Lok Sabha constituency would be Arignar Anna Government Arts College. For Villupuram (Reserved) and Kallakurichi Lok Sabha constituencies, it was Arignar Anna Government Arts College in Villupuram and Maha Bharathi Engineering College in Chinnasalem respectively.

While Central Armed Police Force personnel would man the inner ring of the centre, State armed police personnel and Tamil Nadu Special Police would be deployed outside the counting hall and the local police would ensure the outer ring security.

Official sources said that no one is allowed to enter the counting centres without following the protocol. The premises are under the surveillance of CCTV cameras and visits by Observers, District Election Officers and Superintendents of Police are logged.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.