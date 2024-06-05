Three of six BJP Ministers score wins from Maharashtra

Of the six Union Ministers from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contesting Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra, the strike rate is 50% — Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs and Textiles Piyush Goyal and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane — have got re-elected, but it was hard luck for the three Ministers of State – Raosaheb Danve-Patil, Kapil Patil and Bharati Pawar.

The BJP contested 28 seats in the State while the rest of the 48 seats were shared with Mahayuti alliance partners of Shiv Sena (Shinde) and Nationalist Congress Party (Pawar). Of the 28 seats, BJP bagged 10.

This is Mr. Gadkari’s third term from Nagpur, the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in the Lower House. Since his first attempt at the general election in 2014, the victory margin has been dwindling. In 2014, he had defeated seven-time MP Vilas Muttemwar of the Congress by a margin of 2.84 lakh votes.

In 2019, his victory margin was 2.16 lakh votes against his closest rival of the Congress, Nana Patole. In the latest edition, Mr. Gadkari secured 1.37 lakh more votes than Vikas Thakre of the Congress.

Mr. Goyal too sailed through from Mumbai North seat with a margin of 3.53 lakh votes or 65.62% of the vote share.

This constituency is largely perceived as a safe seat for the BJP, as the party’s candidates have been getting elected from here since 1989 till date, barring the two elections of 2004 and 2009 when the Congress had a presence.

For Mr. Rane, the Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and former Rajya Sabha member, the return to electoral politics was after over a decade when he debuted as a Lok Sabha candidate.

In the last two LS elections of 2014 and 2019, undivided Shiv Sena’s Vinayak Raut, a close aide of party leader Uddhav Thackeray, had trumped his son Nilesh Rane from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg seat, despite Sindhudurg district largely being a stronghold of the Rane clan.

This time around, the Cabinet Minister made a comeback with 4,48,514 votes.

Setback to BJP

In a setback to the BJP, five-term Jalna MP Mr. Danve-Patil, and Minister of State of railways; coal and mines, failed to retain the seat. He lost to Congress’ Kalyan Kale by at least 99,592 votes. The votes were being counted till late evening.

Daughter-in-law of former Minister Arjun Pawar, Dr. Pawar from Dindori in Nashik district, lost to NCP (SP)’s Bhaskar Bhagare by a margin of 1,13,199 votes.

BJP’s sitting MP from Bhiwandi, Mr. Patil faced anti-incumbency. There was a triangular contest with NCP (SP)’s Suresh Mhatre and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi’s Nilesh Sambre.

