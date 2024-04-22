ADVERTISEMENT

Three Independent candidates withdraw nomination papers in Shivamogga, Eshwarappa remains in the fray

April 22, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Shivamogga

April 22 was the last day to withdraw the papers

The Hindu Bureau

Three Independent candidates, who had filed nomination papers for the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat, withdrew their papers on Monday, April 22. With that, 23 people including former BJP Minister K.S. Eshwarappa have remained in the fray.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those who withdrew the papers are Shekharappa H., S. Balakrishna Bhat, and Shashi Kumar B.K.

Monday was the last day to withdraw the papers.

The candidates who are in the fray are B.Y. Raghavendra of BJP, Geetha Shivarajkumar of Congress, S.K. Prabhu of Karnataka Rashtra Samiti, Aruna Kanahalli of Uttama Prajakeeya Party, Mohammed Yusuf Khan of Young Star Empowerment Party, A.D. Shivappa of Bahujan Samaj Party.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Independent candidates are K.S. Eshwarappa, G. Jayadeva, E.H. Nayak, Chandrashekhar H.C., Bandi, Sandesh Shetty A., D.S. Eshwarappa, P. Sripathi Bhat., Imtiyaz Attar, Ravi Kumar N., Pooja N. Annaiah, Suresh Poojari, Shivarudraiah Swamy, John Benny, Ganesh B., Kunaje Manjunatha Gowda and N.V. Naveen Kumar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US