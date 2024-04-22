Three Independent candidates withdraw nomination papers in Shivamogga, Eshwarappa remains in the fray

April 22, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Shivamogga

Three Independent candidates, who had filed nomination papers for the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat, withdrew their papers on Monday, April 22. With that, 23 people including former BJP Minister K.S. Eshwarappa have remained in the fray.

Those who withdrew the papers are Shekharappa H., S. Balakrishna Bhat, and Shashi Kumar B.K.

Monday was the last day to withdraw the papers.

The candidates who are in the fray are B.Y. Raghavendra of BJP, Geetha Shivarajkumar of Congress, S.K. Prabhu of Karnataka Rashtra Samiti, Aruna Kanahalli of Uttama Prajakeeya Party, Mohammed Yusuf Khan of Young Star Empowerment Party, A.D. Shivappa of Bahujan Samaj Party.

Independent candidates are K.S. Eshwarappa, G. Jayadeva, E.H. Nayak, Chandrashekhar H.C., Bandi, Sandesh Shetty A., D.S. Eshwarappa, P. Sripathi Bhat., Imtiyaz Attar, Ravi Kumar N., Pooja N. Annaiah, Suresh Poojari, Shivarudraiah Swamy, John Benny, Ganesh B., Kunaje Manjunatha Gowda and N.V. Naveen Kumar.