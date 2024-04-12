Three-day home voting for those above 85 and PWD voters to begin in Dakshina Kannada on April 15

April 12, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated April 13, 2024 07:37 am IST - MANGALURU

Senior citizens aged 85 and above, and persons with disabilities who have opted for home voting will vote for this Lok Sabha elections across eight Assembly constituencies in Dakshina Kannada between April 15 and April 17.

Addressing presspersons here on Friday, April 12, M. Girish Nandan, Assistant Returning Officer, Mangaluru City South Assembly constituency, said that 1,401 persons, comprising 1,310 voters who are aged 85 years and above and 91 PWD voters, have opted for home voting in the Mangaluru City South Assembly constituency, which is the heart of Mangaluru.

The Election Commission teams with the agents of contesting candidates will visit the houses of those voters first on April 15 and April 16. If the voters are unavailable on those days, the officials will pay the second and last visit on April 17.

The booth level officers (BLOs) will intimate those voters over phone in advance before visiting their houses.

The Commission has chalked out 23 routes in 23 sectors in Mangaluru City South for visiting the voters. The visit will begin from 8 a.m. “There is no fixed timings for starting and ending the home voting,” he said.

Each team will comprise a presiding officer, an assistant presiding officer, two micro-observers, a videographer, police personnel, and agents of contesting candidates, Mr. Nandan, who is also the Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) at Mangaluru City Corporation, said.

“Each team will record the votes of 30 to 40 voters,” he said.

Voting in 2019 Lok Sabha elections

To a question, Mr. Nandan said that the least voting (not home voting but voting recorded in polling stations) in Mangaluru City South in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections was recorded in booth number 143 at the University College, Hampankatta which was at 46.89%. The highest voting of 84.38% was recorded at booth number 93 at the government school at Bokkapatna.

The total voting recorded in Mangaluru City South in the last Lok Sabha elections stood at 70.21 %.

Critical booths

Mr. Nandan said that Mangaluru City South has two critical booths. They are booth number 99 at the government school at Kasba Bengre and booth number 197 at Veeranagara anganwadi centre.

The Assembly constituency has a total of 249 polling stations. The highest number of 10 booths are in Capitaniyo school at Kankanady. There are 12 stations which have single booths.

Mangaluru City South has a total of 2,52,583 voters of which 1,20,575 are male and 1,31,958 are female. There are 50 transgender voters.