Those who gave the '400-paar' slogan are going to be defeated: Akhilesh Yadav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lost self-confidence and had been faltering in his speeches upon realising the BJP will not retain power at the Centre, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed on May 26.

He described the BJP's allegation that if the INDIA bloc formed the government at the Centre, it would put "Babri lock" at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as a "dishonour" of the Supreme Court's decision.

Asserting that the INDIA bloc will form government after June 4, the day the votes will be counted, Mr. Yadav claimed that along with the Union Cabinet, the media would also change.

At an election rally in support of his party's Salempur candidate, Ram Shankar Vidyarthi, the SP chief promised that the Agniveer scheme would be scrapped if the INDIA bloc formed the government.

"When self-confidence is lost, speech falters. He [Mr. Modi] has realised his government is going. Modi can see the PM's post slipping away from him. The victory wave that started in western Uttar Pradesh has reached the seventh phase. Those who gave the '400-paar' slogan are going to be defeated," Mr. Yadav said, hitting out at Mr. Modi.

"The country's 140 crore people will make the BJP yearns for even 140 seats," Mr. Yadav said, claiming that the people's anger against the BJP was at its peak. "The Modi government has waived industrialists' loans worth more than ₹25 lakh crore. The INDIA bloc government will waive the loans of farmers and implement MSP (minimum support price) for them," he added.

Later, at a press conference, when asked about Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's allegation that the INDIA bloc would implement Sharia law if voted to power, the SP chief mocked Mr. Adityanath. "Yogi-ji is not a yogi. Did you see Yogi-ji's yoga? One of his legs was wobbling. You will see that after the elections, he will be completely shaken," Mr. Yadav said.

Mr. Yadav said the PM’s “Babri lock” remark dishonoured the Supreme Court. “This is a dishonour of the Supreme Court’s decision. The apex court should take suo motu cognisance of the matter and take action,” he said. He alleged that the BJP wanted to change the Constitution.

