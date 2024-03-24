GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thoothukudi MP candidate Kanimozhi commences road campaign for Lok Sabha election

Ms. Kanimozhi kickstarted her road campaign in Thoothukudi where she is contesting for the 2024 Lok Sabha constituency

March 24, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated March 25, 2024 06:55 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI 

The Hindu Bureau
Thoothukudi DMK candidate K. Kanimozhi MP, addressing the Lok Sabha election campaign on Sunday.

Thoothukudi DMK candidate K. Kanimozhi MP, addressing the Lok Sabha election campaign on Sunday. | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi whenever he comes to Tamil Nadu states that DMK would soon be destroyed. But he is not aware that the previous leaders who said the same statement are nowhere in the scene,” said K. Kanimozhi, MP. 

Ms. Kanimozhi kickstarted her road campaign in Thoothukudi where she is contesting for the 2024 Lok Sabha constituency by garlanding the statue of the former Chief Minster M. Karunanidhi near ‘Kalaignar Arangam’ on Ettayapuram road.  

While addressing the public, she said, Mr. Modi did not care to visit the affected people of Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli when the rain lashed out these areas, but now he was criticising DMK government, which went all the way to rescue and save people from the floods, despite being rejected by the Centre for relief fund. 

“Mr. Modi is unaware that his party is contending with the decades-old party which was fondly recognised by people as Dravidian model government for its people benefitting policies and schemes,” she added.  

Further, she promised that if the INDIA Alliance comes to power in the centre, it would reduce the price of petrol, diesel and cylinder to ₹75, ₹65 and ₹500 respectively.  

Making note of the success of ‘Magalir Urimai,’ scheme and schoolchildren breakfast scheme in the State, she said that it would be expanded to all the States in the country.  

“To throw away the BJP government and to have a government which thinks and acts for the welfare of the people, people should consider voting for me and the INDIA Alliance,” Ms. Kanimozhi appealed to the public.

