ADVERTISEMENT

Thoothukudi AIADMK candidate files nomination for Lok Sabha election

March 25, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI 

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK candidate for Thoothukudi constituency R. Sivasamy Velumani filing his nomination to District Election Officer G. Lakshmipathi at Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

The AIADMK candidate for Thoothukudi constituency R. Sivasami Velumani filed his nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha election with the Returning Officer (RO) G. Lakshmipathi on Monday. 

Accompanied by Thoothukudi north district AIADMK secretary Kadambur C. Raju and other party leaders, Mr. Velumani went on a procession before reaching the Collectorate.  

Speaking to the media after filing the nomination, he said that under the leadership of former Chief Minster Edappadi K. Palaniswamy, AIADMK was going to win all seats they would contest from.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“As the DMK is again struck in the 2G scam case, there are more chances that it would backfire on the DMK candidate for Thoothukudi K. Kanimozhi as people are watching closely,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US