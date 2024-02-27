Thol. Thirumavalavan says he will contest again from Chidambaram constituency

February 27, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated February 29, 2024 07:10 am IST - ARIYALUR

:

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Tuesday said that he would seek re-election again from Chidambaram constituency.

He told reporters here that it was his home constituency and, hence, he would contest again from the same constituency. There was no doubt about this, he maintained.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said that his party, which was part of the DMK-led alliance, had sought four constituencies. He was inclined to put up candidates in southern districts also. The VCK had taken part in the first round of discussions with the DMK. The next round of discussions would take place in one or two days. There were 10 parties in the INDIA bloc in the State and the VCK understood the situation. It would take a call accordingly, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.