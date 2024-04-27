This Trinamool candidate is an expert in Marxist history and thought

April 27, 2024 11:20 pm | Updated April 28, 2024 02:55 am IST - Malda

Among the Trinamool Congress candidates representing different social groups and political considerations in the Lok Sabha election, Shahnawaz Ali Raihan from Malda Dakshin stands out.

After a day of hectic campaigning, Mr. Raihan gets to reflect on his sudden shift from a researcher at University of Oxford to the heat and dust of Lok Sabha election late in the evening at his residence in Kaliachak in Malda. “If you search my name, the first result is my Oxford page,” the Trinamool candidate, who is pursuing his PhD, said.

The PhD thesis of Mr. Raihan is titled ‘Between Marx and Muhammad: Muslims and Communism in Bengal’ but the leader is quick to say that he is not a Marxist. The 42-year-old says his grounding in academics is helping him in electoral politics.

“I have always been interested in politics from the very beginning. I had to study the history of the anti- colonial movement and figures like Gandhi, Nehru, Muzaffar Ahmed, Subhas Chandra Bose, Chittaranjan (Das), Fazlul Huq and all these stalwarts and how they handled the situation,” he said.

On the contribution of Marxists, who ruled West Bengal for 34 years, the Trinamool leader accuses them of being “capitalists”. “They ended up being upper class, bourgeois and bhadralok, something very far from being a Marxist. Also, the party became the State,” Mr. Raihan said.

The Trinamool candidate said the party is practising a “desi brand of welfarism” particularly at a time when the funds for welfare schemes are being stopped by the Centre.

A graduate in journalism from the University of Calcutta, Mr. Raihan has two post graduate degrees, one in mass communication from Rabindra Bharati University and in comparative religion from Rabindra Bharati University.

‘CAA anti- Muslim and anti-Bengali’

Born in Malda, the Trinamool candidate has a grip on local issues including river erosion and the CAA. “CAA is not only anti-Muslim it is also anti-Bengali. The BJP experiment in Assam proves that. There is a deliberate attempt to mock Bengali identity and food habit,” said Mr. Raihan who has been associated with anti-CAA protests over the past few years. The Union Home Ministry on March 11 published the Rules relating to the Act and the Trinamool leadership has been criticising the Act at every public rally.

Malda Dakshin Lok Sabha seat has thrown up an interesting electoral contest with Mr. Raihan representing the Trinamool, Sreerupa Mitra Chowdhury contesting on a BJP ticket and Congress leader Isha Khan Chowdhury defending the seat which his father Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury had represented over the past five years. While the Congress won the seat in 2019, Trinamool swept the region in the 2021 Assembly election. While the majority of the voters in the constituency are Muslims, a split in their vote may help the BJP.

The Trinamool candidate said the key problems of the constituency such as river erosion and migration require a “radical approach”. “We have to admit that the Farakka Barrage was a wrong project. We have to accept that it was a mistake and take corrective measures. Most of the responsibility of the damage lies with the central government,” the Trinamool candidate said.

Malda Dakshin goes to polls in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 7.