This election is to save Constitution and democracy, says Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday reiterated that the 2024 Parliamentary election is to save India’s democracy and Constitution. He said if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) come back to power, it will change the Constitution and bring laws which will take away all the rights of marginalised communities like the Scheduled Caste (SC) and backwards.

“This election is to save the Constitution and democracy. 2024 polls are the samudra manthan (sea churning) of the Constitution,” said Mr. Yadav, in Kannauj.

Mr. Yadav accused the BJP of cheating farmers, youth, women and other sections and asked voters to support the SP. “I have come to make a request for the SP and myself. All of you please help us this time. The BJP has increased inflation, unemployment and looted the farmers. This is a choice for our future, a choice for generations to come. On one side are those who are destroyers of the Constitution, who want to destroy it, and on the other side are we who want to save the Constitution,” he added.

The SP president claimed that the BJP deliberately didn’t undertake the caste census exercise as the ruling party is afraid of giving legitimate rights to Backwards and marginalised sections. “On June 4, the government of the socialists will be formed. We will give permanent jobs and permanent recruitments to the youth. Work will be done to ensure that everyone get their rights as per reservation,” said Mr. Yadav. “Your enthusiasm shows that the BJP will be defeated on June 4 and they will be wiped out,” he added.

“Remove the BJP and the Constitution will be saved. If BJP is removed, jobs will be saved. If BJP is unseated from power at Centre, employment opportunities will increase,” said Mr. Yadav.