ADVERTISEMENT

This election is to choose PM who can make world aware of India's strength: Modi in Jaunpur

Updated - May 16, 2024 02:44 pm IST

Published - May 16, 2024 02:43 pm IST - Jaunpur

Amid slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Har Har Modi', Mr. Modi said, "Your enthusiasm shows that you have made it difficult for the INDI alliance to win even a single seat in Uttar Pradesh."

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, Thursday, May 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on May 16 that this Lok Sabha election is an opportunity for the country to choose a leader who can run a strong government which "makes the world aware of India's strength".

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Modi was addressing an election rally organised at a college ground here in support of BJP candidates Kripashankar Singh from the Jaunpur parliamentary constituency and BP Saroj from the Machhlishahr (reserved) seat.

"This election is an opportunity to choose the Prime Minister of the country. Such a Prime Minister who runs a strong government which cannot be dominated by the world but which makes the world aware of India's strength," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Therefore, when you vote for our Kripashankar ji from Jaunpur, BP Saroj ji from Machhlishahr, your vote forms a strong government. The votes given to them will go directly into Modi's account," the Prime Minister said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Follow India General Elections 2024 updates on May 16

Amid slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Har Har Modi', Mr. Modi said, "Your enthusiasm shows that you have made it difficult for the INDI alliance to win even a single seat in Uttar Pradesh."

On development, he said, "You have seen in Kashi how a strong government works. We are seeing it happen in Ayodhya."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Earlier when people used to talk about development, sometimes the discussion was about Delhi, sometimes about Mumbai. Now, the country and the world also talk about Kashi-Ayodhya," Mr. Modi added.

"It is my pledge to make a developed India and the growth engine of developed India will be Purvanchal. Modi and Yogi are going to change the picture and fate of Purvanchal in the next five years," he said.

Voting will be held in Jaunpur and Machhlishahr on May 25.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US