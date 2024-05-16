GIFT a SubscriptionGift
This election is to choose PM who can make world aware of India's strength: Modi in Jaunpur

Amid slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Har Har Modi', Mr. Modi said, "Your enthusiasm shows that you have made it difficult for the INDI alliance to win even a single seat in Uttar Pradesh."

Updated - May 16, 2024 02:44 pm IST

Published - May 16, 2024 02:43 pm IST - Jaunpur

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, Thursday, May 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on May 16 that this Lok Sabha election is an opportunity for the country to choose a leader who can run a strong government which "makes the world aware of India's strength".

Mr. Modi was addressing an election rally organised at a college ground here in support of BJP candidates Kripashankar Singh from the Jaunpur parliamentary constituency and BP Saroj from the Machhlishahr (reserved) seat.

"This election is an opportunity to choose the Prime Minister of the country. Such a Prime Minister who runs a strong government which cannot be dominated by the world but which makes the world aware of India's strength," he said.

"Therefore, when you vote for our Kripashankar ji from Jaunpur, BP Saroj ji from Machhlishahr, your vote forms a strong government. The votes given to them will go directly into Modi's account," the Prime Minister said.

Follow India General Elections 2024 updates on May 16

Amid slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Har Har Modi', Mr. Modi said, "Your enthusiasm shows that you have made it difficult for the INDI alliance to win even a single seat in Uttar Pradesh."

On development, he said, "You have seen in Kashi how a strong government works. We are seeing it happen in Ayodhya."

"Earlier when people used to talk about development, sometimes the discussion was about Delhi, sometimes about Mumbai. Now, the country and the world also talk about Kashi-Ayodhya," Mr. Modi added.

"It is my pledge to make a developed India and the growth engine of developed India will be Purvanchal. Modi and Yogi are going to change the picture and fate of Purvanchal in the next five years," he said.

Voting will be held in Jaunpur and Machhlishahr on May 25.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / General Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress

