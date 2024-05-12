This election is a fight between Modi and Rahul parivars: Revanth

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi participated at a corner meeting in Kamareddy on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress mobilised a good number of people for the roadshow, as part of the election campaign for Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Addressing people, Mr. Reddy said that this election is an electoral battle between two families. “While Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s family includes ED, I-T, Delhi police, Adani and Ambani, Rahul Gandhi’s family consists of great leaders like Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, who sacrificed their lives for the people of India,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He underscored the need to make Mr. Gandhi open his ‘Mohabbat ki Dhukan’ again, while Mr. Modi was spreading hatred among religions and regions. He urged voters to ensure the victory of Suresh Shetkar with a majority.

Ms. Gandhi, who addressed the gathering before the CM, showered praises on him and his government for its welfare measures as promised. She cheered party leaders and the public by clapping while Mr. Revanth Reddy was speaking.

She also termed Mr. Revanth Reddy and Mr. Gandhi as protagonists of ‘RRR’ movie and promised that Congress government, led by Mr. Gandhi would work for their welfare.

Earlier, at the Tandur meeting, the CM held both BRS and BJP responsible for zero development in Vikarabad, and alleged that the two parties deprived the district of Godavari and Krishna water.

He flayed BJP for not granting national status to the Palamuru - Ranga Reddy LIP and underscored the need to ensure a Congress government at the Centre. He said that the Congress government at the Centre would provide funds for Musi riverfront development project aimed at cleaning the polluted river.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.