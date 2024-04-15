Think of your children’s future before exercising franchise, Sharmila tells voters in Andhra Pradesh

April 15, 2024 07:04 am | Updated 07:04 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and the party candidate for Kadapa Lok Sabha seat Y. S. Sharmila on April 14 urged people to think about their children’s future while casting their vote in the elections.

Addressing the election meetings at Srikalahasti and Satyavedu in Tirupati district, Ms. Sharmila said in the last 10 years, people had realised the “consequences” of casting their votes in favour of the TDP first and then the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

“The State is in dire straits as the misrule by the TDP and YSRCP paralysed developmental activity,” she alleged.

“Its election time again and you (voters) will find leaders who were nowhere to be seen in the last five years knocking the doors, offering enticements. There is no harm in accepting them but think wisely before casting your vote. Any wrong decision will cost the future of your children,” cautioned Ms. Sharmila.

At Srikalahasti, she said public feedback about the local MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy portrayed a “dismal scenario”.

“I am told that he (Mr. Madhusudhan Reddy) is corrupt. He collects bribes. He is involved in illegal sand mining and land encroachment,” she said, accusing the MLA of resorting to misuse of the power entrusted to him by the people of this constituency.

Addressing a gathering at Satyavedu, Ms. Sharmila, while referring to the Sri City, said that the integrated business city was established by her father Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy. Spread over 7,500 acres, the Sri City is home to over 200 companies from 28 countries, she pointed out, adding that the project provided employment to the local population.

“Almost 90 % of the works on irrigation projects such as Galeru-Nagari and Telugu Ganga were completed during YSR’s tenure. But his successors—N. Chandrababu Naidu and Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy— could not complete the remaining 10% of work. “Why should people vote for such parties and leaders who do not care for welfare?” she asked.

The Congress leader accused the TDP and the YSRCP of neglecting the Polavaram project. She also alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had reneged on his promises.

“The much-hyped schemes of the YSRCP government such as Amma Vodi were diluted and unemployed youth were taken for a ride in the name of Mega DSC. The youth from the State are migrating to other States for jobs. The State does not have a proper capital even 10 years after of its bifurcation. The Special Category Status (SCS) promised to the State was denied by the NDA government at the Centre, which has the privilege of both the ruling and the Opposition parties in the State dancing to its tunes,” she alleged.

“Today, I have come to you, seeking your votes because I know that many of you believe that the Congress alone can ensure justice to all sections of the society. Rahul Gandhi has promised that he will sign the SCS file if the Congress is voted to power at the Centre,” she said.

