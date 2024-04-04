ADVERTISEMENT

There should be separate constituencies for women candidates, says Seeman

April 04, 2024 12:57 am | Updated 06:44 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

NTK chief coordinator Seeman at an election meeting in Mylapore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman on Wednesday pitched for a separate reserved constituency for women candidates in the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Campaigning at Pallikaranai for NTK’s Chennai South candidate S. Tamilselvi, he said that while his party has fielded 20 women candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, in many constituencies they have to compete with male candidates, and there is no level playing field.

“We want the system to be changed. Like reserved constituencies, separate constituencies should be classified where only women candidates can contest,” Mr. Seeman said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said that for every three Assembly constituencies, there should be one Parliamentary constituency.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Seeman said that the authority should be given to only those representatives elected by the people. “There are examples of candidates losing in Lok Sabha polls and getting nominated to Rajya Sabha and becoming a cabinet minister. This should change. I have no problem in someone remaining as a Rajya Sabha member alone,” he said.

Later, Mr. Seeman addressed a public meeting in Mylapore campaigning for Ms. Tamilselvi and NTK’s Chennai Central candidate Karthikeyan. At the meeting, he spoke about Tamil nationalism and the Katchatheevu island issue, among other topics.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US