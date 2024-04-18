Meet the singers who keep audiences entertained during election campaigns in Tamil Nadu

April 18, 2024 03:48 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST

Mirage and manifestos maketh the great Indian election.

For a whole month now, rappers Dinesh and RJ Prasath, better known by their stage name Comrade Gangstas, have contributed to this mirage by performing at street-side stages and grand public meetings. They sing in support of the INDIA Bloc, taking forward its left-aligned polity. Their songs, in praise of Periyar and Ambedkar and often critical of the Centre’s policies such as the Citizenship Amendment Act and violence based on religion, have gotten claps, whistles and sometimes absolute pindrop silence.

The legacy of propaganda singers is older than the free and fair democratic elections in India. These talented musicians sprout from the grassroots, have a sense of tune and are able to entertain restless masses who deserve breaks during lengthy political discourse. Over the years, the nature of the propaganda singer has changed. Today, they don colourful clothes, sing with backing vocals and even rap. Some stick by a larger governing ideology of the party they support. Others pen lyrics 10 minutes before their performance based on the parties that have recruited them.

One particular memory from this election campaign trail in 2024 has left Dinesh amused.

Just as these new-age singers began belting out rap songs at a public function in Purasawalkam last week, a host of women stood up and began dancing.

“We had campaigned in 2021 too, but had noticed that women usually did not take part in the dancing. However, this time they danced as though they were possessed. It looked violent and fun. They really let loose during our performance,” he says.

This was a well-attended public meeting with the likes of Tamil Nadu Cabinet Minister Sekar Babu, Chennai Mayor Priya Rajan and the Communist Party of India’s (Marxist) district secretary G Selva on stage. But the singers were asked to croon on despite their performance eating into the speakers’ time. “The minister said that everyone must enjoy,” he recalls.

“The women later came and told us that it is the only place where they get to be jolly. It was nice to speak to them,” Dinesh says.

Were their new-age rap and fast-paced songs starkly contrasting the otherwise long, solemn public speeches about the state of the nation? “That could be one of the reasons but, we repeat the same message. The election is just another spectacle but we are here to drive the discussion forward with a tune and a beat,” he says.

A song for every mood

Over the years, some singers have emerged as favourites. “Party cadre ask for our performances,” says Iraianban Kuthoos, a singer who has belted out several hits for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) like ‘Stalin Engal Stalin’.

Having just returned from a slew of public meetings in Tiruchi for this year’s election campaign, the singer with a distinctly Dravidian voice (a strong, clear baritone with a penchant for emotion), says that the role of a propaganda singer is evident.

“We need to be able to hold a crowd with tunes that are somewhat familiar and words that are easy to grasp and understand,” he says. Great stage presence and the ability to partake in repartee, is a bonus but their primary role is to ensure that the audience sits through public meetings without leaving in hoards.

Proudly, he whips out his phone and shows us a snippet of Chief Minister MK Stalin praising his first stage performance 40 years ago. “I sang at Thalapathy Stalin’s first ever public meeting at Nandanam in 1984. His father M Karunanidhi was supposed to come and address the gathering but was delayed by over two hours. It was 10pm and the crowds became restless. This is when I came up on stage and sang the same four songs over and over again. The crowds didn’t move. The leader came, spoke and left. All was well,” he recalls.

Today, Iraianban holds several positions in the party, taking charge of minority affairs. It is the singing and ideology that has led him here, he says. “I do not sing songs critical of other parties,” he says, adding that he showcases the DMK.

Pepsi Das, on the other hand, has the distinct ability to pen lines on the spot and has sung for every party under the sun. “You name it, I’ve done it. I have made the words ‘cycle chain’, ‘mannu (sand) lorry’ and even ‘kuppai (waste) lorry’ rhyme with other interesting Tamil and English words. They are often the symbols for the smaller parties,” he says.

This election season, Pepsi Das has sung songs praising the DMK, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK). He has a crew consisting of eight members who play the keyboard, drums, tabla and dholak. “My style of singing is usually ganaa. It reaches the public quicker. During my performances, you might see me asking the audience for words and coming up with songs on the spot. It keeps everyone entertained,” he says.

Dass is insistent that ideology does not make a difference. As a singer, he does his job.

Does Dass see himself entering the world of politics like his other two counterparts? “The party doesn’t pay for my lifestyle or give me a job after the polls,” he says.

As we end our conversation, Dass decides to show his prowess. He begins by singing and asking for votes for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP); transitions to the kai (hand), the symbol of the Congress and then moves to AIADMK and the DMK.

“I assure you. The night after my concert, you will find yourself humming the song that I sing about the candidate who recruite me. They are pretty catchy, my tunes,” he says.

