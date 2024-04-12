ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Kerala Story’ is based on true narrative, says Lekhi in Kozhikode

April 12, 2024 04:09 am | Updated 04:09 am IST - Kozhikode

“Hamas is a foreign body engaged outside the country. Who are you trying to please by trying to arrange a rally in the city? What was the plan? Who are you satisfying,” she asked

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi attending a rally in connection with a women’s conference during the election campaign of BJP candidate in the Kozhikode Lok Sabha segment M.T. Ramesh on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

BJP leader and Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi has claimed that The Kerala Story is based on a true narrative.

Addressing the media in Kozhikode on Thursday, she said that she did not expect either the Left Democratic Front (LDF) or the United Democratic Front (UDF) to accept it as they were “willingly or unwillingly” supporting a “Hamas-appeasement rally” held in Kozhikode.

The Kerala Story is based on a true narrative. There is a High Court judgment. Those people who suffered are alive. I don’t expect the LDF or the UDF to accept the story for the simple reason that they are the ones who were willingly or unwillingly supporting a Hamas-appeasement rally in Kozhikode,” Ms. Lekhi said.

“Hamas is a foreign body engaged outside the country. Who are you trying to please by trying to arrange a rally in the city? What was the plan? Who are you satisfying,” she asked.

