BRS completes announcement of candidates for all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana

March 25, 2024 04:29 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has officially declared its candidates for all 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana for the general elections-2024. The announcement of Gaddam Srinivas Yadav for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat on Monday marks the culmination of the candidate selection process.

It appears that BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had explored all avenues for ‘social equity’ in the selection process. The party leaders assert that this strategic selection of candidates with considerable grassroots support would enhance the party’s prospects, positioning them favorably against rival parties Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

While BRS won nine Lok Sabha seats in 2019, five sitting MPs of the party recently deserted the party to join other parties after the party lost power to Congress in the State Assembly polls held in November last year, and one other—Kotha Prabhakar Reddy from Medak—has been elected as the MLA from Dubbak constituency in the Assembly polls.

BRS MP from Chevella, Gaddam Ranjith Reddy, joined the Congress, while Zahirabad MP BB Patil and Nagarkurnool (SC) MP Pothuganti Ramulu quit BRS and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Warangal (SC) MP Pasunuri Dayakar and Peddapalli (SC) MP Borlakunta Venkatesh Netha also left the party to join Congress. Against this backdrop, the BRS president renominated Nama Nageswara Rao, Maloth Kavitha, and Manne Srinivas Reddy from their respective sitting seats of Khammam, Mahabubabad, and Mahabubnagar, respectively.

Meanwhile, the BRS has selected two former bureaucrats—R.S. Praveen Kumar and P. Venkatrami Reddy—as the MP candidates. Former president of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)-Telangana and former IPS R.S. Praveen Kumar, who recently joined BRS, was named as the candidate for the Nagarkurnool (SC) MP seat, while the party leadership also nominated former IAS officer and MLC P. Venkatarami Reddy as its candidate for the Medak Parliamentary Constituency.

The complete list of BRS candidates for various parliamentary constituencies is as follows:

The complete list of BRS candidates for the 17 parliamentary constituencies in Telangana is as follows: Khammam - Nama Nageshwar Rao (OC) Mahabubabad (ST) - Maloth Kavitha (ST) Karimnagar - Boinipally Vinod Kumar (OC) Peddapally (SC) - Koppula Eshwar (SC) Mahabubnagar - Manne Srinivas Reddy (OC) Chevella - Kasani Gnaneshwar (BC) Warangal (SC) - Dr. Kadiam Kavya (SC) Nizamabad - Baji Reddy Govardhan (BC) Zahirabad - Gali Anil Kumar (BC) Adilabad (ST) - Atram Sakku (ST) Malkajgiri - Ragidi Lakshma Reddy (OC) Medak - P. Venkatrami Reddy (OC) Nagarkurnool (SC) - RS Praveen Kumar (SC) Secunderabad - Thigulla Padmarao Goud (BC) Bhuvanagiri (Bhongir) - Kyama Mallesh (BC) Nalgonda - Kancharla Krishna Reddy (OC) Hyderabad - Gaddam Srinivas Yadav (BC)

