Tharoor highlights development initiatives as he seeks re-election as MP

March 18, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated March 19, 2024 09:12 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor is banking on his initiatives during the last 15 years as he seeks a re-election from the constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections for the fourth time.

He, however, admits that Thiruvananthapuram has a long way to go in achieving some of its long pending demands, partly owing to “the administrative limitations imposed by political realities”, the incumbent MP has stated in a progress report on his development activities released a few days ago.

The Congress Working Committee member notes: “As a member of the Opposition – at the national, State and corporation levels – it has not always been easy to realise our collective dreams because of resistance in some cases from those in power.”

The milestones listed in the 68-page report include the development of the National Highway-66 bypass from Kazhakuttam to Karode, Vizhinjam International Seaport, efforts to enhance air and rail connectivity, and relief initiatives undertaken during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reiterating his “unwavering advocacy” for the Vizhinjam port, he stressed on its potential to emerge as a major source of revenue for Kerala and in enhancing national security. Besides, in an apparent reference to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport since its takeover by the Adani Group, Dr. Tharoor said his consistent stance and support for airport development has been vindicated on multiple levels including facilities and connectivity.

While delving into the Latin Catholic Church-backed protest against the Vizhinjam seaport in December 2022, he blamed the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government for failing to pursue that rehabilitation package that had been formulated by the previous United Democratic Front (UDF) government.

The Parliamentarian also touches upon the unfulfilled promises including the one to establish a High Court Bench in Thiruvananthapuram. Pointing out the principal obstacle remains the absence of consent by the Chief Justices of Kerala despite submitting petitions raising the demand, Dr. Tharoor added recent Union Law Ministers have not been sympathetic to the cause.

He held the Left Democratic Front (LDF) responsible for Thiruvananthapuram’s inability to engage in a ‘twin city’ agreement with Barcelona. Despite receiving a favourable response from the Barcelona City Council for a twinning agreement, the CPI(M)-ruled Thiruvananthapuram Corporation purportedly failed to seize the “golden opportunity”. He alleged petty politics on the part of LDF to deprive the State capital of the project.

