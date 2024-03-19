Thanks to poll code, Mangaluru is now clean

March 19, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangalureans now are having a clear view of the Clock Tower and the nearby lush green Mahatma Gandhi Park. They can also see clearly the renovated old well, “I love Mangaluru” signage and wall paintings signifying the city’s rich culture at Hampankatte.

These are all thanks to the drive taken up by the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) to clear banners, buntings, and wall paintings in public places and other areas in 60 wards of the corporation to enforce the model code of conduct in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections. While the drive started on March 6 to clear unauthorised display material, it gained momentum once the code of conduct was announced on March 16.

Banners congratulating newly-elected office-bearers of different ‘morchas’ of political parties, and those related to executed public works and religious events, were among banners, posters, and wall writings that had come up in areas namely Hampankatte, Sri Narayana Guru (Lady Hill) Circle, A.B. Shetty Circle, Lalbagh, Kottara Chowki, Jeppu, Valencia, St. Agnes College Circle, Nantoor Circle, Paduva Circle, and Pumpwell Circle.

“We have removed most of the banners, posters, buntings, and writings on walls at public places, private properties and at government buildings in the city,” MCC Commissioner C.L. Anand told The Hindu on Tuesday.

Ten teams comprising revenue inspectors, bill collectors and pourakarmikas were formed for the purpose. “We first started removing unauthorised banners and posters. Following the announcement of elections, banners, posters and writings on walls on government buildings, public places, private buildings were removed,” Mr. Anand said.

In the last 72 hours, the MCC removed 233 banners, 74 wall writings, 17 posters, and 38 other materials that defaced public properties. It removed 23 each wall writings and banners, and six banners that defaced private properties. As many as 14 posters and 13 banners related to government programmes and schemes on government buildings were also removed.

Mr. Anand said the MCC has taken action to impose fine on owners of private properties who have illegally put up banners and hoardings. He said banners and posters related to religious events are allowed to be displayed only three days before the event. Mr. Anand asked people to report about unauthorised and politically motivated banners and posters to the district control room for prompt action.

By other local bodies

Among other local bodies, the Puttur City Municipal Council has removed 64 posters in public places, 27 banners at private properties, and eight banners on government properties. The Belthangady Taluk Panchayat has removed four banners, two posters and 48 other publicity material from government properties, two posters and banners each in public places, and seven banners in private properties.

The Sullia Taluk Panchayat has removed 42 publicity materials displayed at private buildings, 22 banners at public places, and 12 banners and three instances of wall writings in government buildings. Similarly, the Kadaba Taluk Panchayat has removed 13 banners and two cases of writings on walls at government buildings.

