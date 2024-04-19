GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tension flares in Anantapur after clash between YSRCP, TDP cadres

April 19, 2024 08:06 am | Updated 08:06 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

There was a minor clash between the cadres of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Kalyanadurgam and Uravakonda towns of Anantapur district on Thursday.

According to Deputy SP (Kalyanadurgam) B. Srinivasulu, the TDP cadres led by Kalyanadurgam’s MLA candidate Alimineni Surendra Babu were campaigning in Yerranela street of the town, where the residence of the YSRCP candidate Talari Rangaiah is located. As the cadres of both parties coincidentally faced each other, it led to a mild tension, and the police personnel on duty immediately intervened to being the situation under control. Both sides were then asked to leave the area.

In another incident, the police received complaints from the cadres of the TDP and YSRCP in Uravakonda town on Thursday, with both sides claiming physical assault against each other. A booth convenor of the TDP, Nagabushanam, with his assistant Santosh, was reportedly verifying the voters’ list at Drivers Colony in the town, suspecting fake voter IDs on Wednesday late in the evening.

Some YSRCP activists had allegedly assaulted Santosh and Nagabushanam for entering their area. The duo then went to the area police station and complained about half a dozen cadres belonging to the YSRCP. The police also received a complaint from the YSRCP cadres, alleging an attack on them by the TDP cadres.

