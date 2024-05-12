Ten persons, including election duty staffers, injured in two-wheeler blast

As many as 10 individuals, including election staffers deployed for vehicle checking, sustained burn injuries when a motorcycle caught fire at Bhavani Nagar on Sunday evening. Officials said that two men sustained over 95 per cent body burns and are in critical condition.

Inspector of Bhavani Nagar police M. Balaswamy said that a couple was heading towards Moghalpura on Sunday evening when the rider noticed flames from the vehicle’s engine. “The couple fled the spot leaving the two-wheeler, a Royal Enfield, behind. As the crowd gathered in an attempt to douse the flames using wet cloth and water, Nadeem, one of the onlookers, tried to close the petrol tank of the bike. However, he ended up opening the lid, causing a blast,” explained the official.

The injured included the election duty staffers Sandeep, a constable with the City Armed Reserve, Ghouse, an election duty videographer, along with the area locals, Shoukat Ali, Abdul Raheem, Hussain Qureshi, Khadir, Soud Shaikh, Khaja Pasha and Shaikh Ajeez. “Nadeem and Shoukat Ali were closest to the vehicle and sustained over 95 percent body burns. All 10 of them were rushed for medical attention and are undergoing treatment,” added the official.