GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Ten persons, including election duty staffers, injured in two-wheeler blast

Updated - May 13, 2024 07:04 am IST

Published - May 12, 2024 10:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 10 individuals, including election staffers deployed for vehicle checking, sustained burn injuries when a motorcycle caught fire at Bhavani Nagar on Sunday evening. Officials said that two men sustained over 95 per cent body burns and are in critical condition. 

Inspector of Bhavani Nagar police M. Balaswamy said that a couple was heading towards Moghalpura on Sunday evening when the rider noticed flames from the vehicle’s engine. “The couple fled the spot leaving the two-wheeler, a Royal Enfield, behind. As the crowd gathered in an attempt to douse the flames using wet cloth and water, Nadeem, one of the onlookers, tried to close the petrol tank of the bike. However, he ended up opening the lid, causing a blast,” explained the official. 

The injured included the election duty staffers Sandeep, a constable with the City Armed Reserve, Ghouse, an election duty videographer, along with the area locals, Shoukat Ali, Abdul Raheem, Hussain Qureshi, Khadir, Soud Shaikh, Khaja Pasha and Shaikh Ajeez. “Nadeem and Shoukat Ali were closest to the vehicle and sustained over 95 percent body burns. All 10 of them were rushed for medical attention and are undergoing treatment,” added the official. 

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.