Telangana | Voter booked for taking selfie inside polling booth

Published - May 14, 2024 01:01 pm IST - JAGTIAL

The Hindu Bureau
A youth was booked after he allegedly took a selfie at a polling booth in Jagtial district, Telangana on May 13, 2024. The image is used for representative purpose only.

A youth was booked after he allegedly took a selfie at a polling booth in Jagtial district, Telangana on May 13, 2024. The image is used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A youth was booked after he allegedly took a selfie at a polling booth in Vemulakurthi village in Ibrahimpatnam mandal of Jagtial district on Monday.

According to sources, the incident was caught on CCTV camera, prompting the police to register a case against the youth under relevant sections of the IPC.

The voter identified as Jayaraj allegedly carried the mobile phone inside the polling booth and clicked a selfie during voting in violation of the Election Commission of India’s guidelines, sources added.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the presiding officer of the polling station, Ibrahimpatnam police registered a case and are investigating.

