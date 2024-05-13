Telangana Health dept. deploys medical teams at polling stations

The recent rain spell may have brought relief from the heatwave in certain parts of the State, but temperatures continue to hover between 36 to 40 degrees Celsius. With the Lok Sabha polls in Telangana scheduled for Monday, the Health department has taken measures for the well-being of voters.

Medical teams, comprising Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs), and Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHAs), equipped with medical and oral rehydration solution (ORS) kits for emergencies have been stationed at polling stations across the State.

Each of the 10 polling stations is supervised by a sector officer who will now be accompanied by a senior paramedic or technician in case of a health emergency. Further, 108 ambulance services are on standby for action at the Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Centre, ready to respond swiftly to any emergency,” said Director of Public Health Ravinder Nayak.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.