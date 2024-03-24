Telangana Congress tribal leaders urged to strive hard to win 14 Lok Sabha seats

March 24, 2024 07:30 am | Updated 07:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

AICC general secretary and Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi emphasised the necessity of conducting coordination meetings with parliamentary constituency candidates, engaging activists, and convening gatherings of thanda/gudem level leaders across constituencies. Additionally, Ms. Dasmunshi advocated for organising large-scale public events at the parliamentary level, specifically targeting tribal communities.

A meeting of Adivasi Congress parliamentary constituency coordinators was convened at the Gandhi Bhavan here on Saturday. The meeting was presided over by Bellaiah Naik, Adivasi Congress State chairman. It discussed enhancing tribal participation in the upcoming parliamentary elections to bolster the Congress’s electoral prospects. Representatives from 17 Lok Sabha constituencies attended and shared their observations and opinions.

Highlighting the key role played by tribal people in securing the Congress Government in the recent Assembly elections, Ms. Dasmunshi urged for a concerted effort to make Rahul Gandhi Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Bellaiah Naik underscored the significant sway of tribal votes in propelling the Congress to victory in previous Assembly elections and urged the tribal people to ensure Congress victory in 13 to 14 parliamentary seats.

Adivasi Congress State vice-chairman R. Raghu Naik, State coordinators Ganesh Naik and Bikshapati Naik, and others attended the meeting.