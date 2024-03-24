GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Congress tribal leaders urged to strive hard to win 14 Lok Sabha seats

AICC general secretary Dasmunshi advocated for organising large-scale public events at the parliamentary level, specifically targeting tribal communities

March 24, 2024 07:30 am | Updated 07:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
AICC general secretary and Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi. File

AICC general secretary and Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

AICC general secretary and Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi emphasised the necessity of conducting coordination meetings with parliamentary constituency candidates, engaging activists, and convening gatherings of thanda/gudem level leaders across constituencies. Additionally, Ms. Dasmunshi advocated for organising large-scale public events at the parliamentary level, specifically targeting tribal communities.

A meeting of Adivasi Congress parliamentary constituency coordinators was convened at the Gandhi Bhavan here on Saturday. The meeting was presided over by Bellaiah Naik, Adivasi Congress State chairman. It discussed enhancing tribal participation in the upcoming parliamentary elections to bolster the Congress’s electoral prospects. Representatives from 17 Lok Sabha constituencies attended and shared their observations and opinions.

Congress clears five more names from Telangana for Lok Sabha polls

Highlighting the key role played by tribal people in securing the Congress Government in the recent Assembly elections, Ms. Dasmunshi urged for a concerted effort to make Rahul Gandhi Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Bellaiah Naik underscored the significant sway of tribal votes in propelling the Congress to victory in previous Assembly elections and urged the tribal people to ensure Congress victory in 13 to 14 parliamentary seats.

Adivasi Congress State vice-chairman R. Raghu Naik, State coordinators Ganesh Naik and Bikshapati Naik, and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Indian National Congress / Telangana / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.