Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meets BJP leader Jithender Reddy after he was denied Parliament ticket, triggering rumours of defection

Triggering another political upheaval in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met senior BJP leader A.P. Jithender Reddy at his residence on Thursday. This led to rumours that the latter would resign from BJP and join Congress.
Mr. Jithender Reddy, who was an aspirant for the Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha seat from the BJP, is disappointed after the party named its national vice president and former Minister D.K. Aruna for the seat.
Mr. Jithender Reddy served as a Member of Parliament (MP) from Mahabubnagar from 1999 to 2004 as the BJP candidate. The BJP then had a poll alliance with the ruling Telugu Desham Party (TDP). Later, he shifted to the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS, the then Telangana Rashtra Samithi) and won the same seat in 2014.
