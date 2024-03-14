Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meets BJP leader Jithender Reddy after he was denied Parliament ticket, triggering rumours of defection

March 14, 2024 02:00 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST

HYDERABAD:

Triggering another political upheaval in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met senior BJP leader A.P. Jithender Reddy at his residence on Thursday. This led to rumours that the latter would resign from BJP and join Congress.

Mr. Jithender Reddy, who was an aspirant for the Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha seat from the BJP, is disappointed after the party named its national vice president and former Minister D.K. Aruna for the seat.

Mr. Jithender Reddy served as a Member of Parliament (MP) from Mahabubnagar from 1999 to 2004 as the BJP candidate. The BJP then had a poll alliance with the ruling Telugu Desham Party (TDP). Later, he shifted to the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and won the same seat in 2014.

However, he was denied the ticket in 2019 forcing him to leave the BRS and join his parent party just before the elections. Now, after being denied the ticket by the BJP, he will likely leave the party. However, there is no official confirmation as of now.

#Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy called on former MP and BJP leader Jitender Reddy at the latter's residence pic.twitter.com/2AVVxTb7ig — The Hindu-Hyderabad (@THHyderabad) March 14, 2024

Sources said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy requested him to join the Congress and he would ensure his political future. The Congress had already announced former MLA and AICC Secretary (Organisation) Challa Vamshichand Reddy as its candidate from Mahbubnagar. So, in all likelihood, Mr. Reddy would not be accommodated as the MP candidate but may be offered another seat like Chevella. Congress party is looking for a strong candidate in Chevella to take on BJP’s Konda Vishweshwer Reddy. The sitting BRS MP, G Ranjit Reddy, has already opted out of the contest.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and BRS MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy, whose wife joined the Congress recently and is an aspirant from Chevella, were also present.