Tejashwi Yadav says he is confident of INDIA bloc forming the government

The RJD leader said the BJP’s leaders have gone into depression after the second phase of polling

April 27, 2024 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - Patna

Amit Bhelari
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav speaks to media after the election campaign for Lok Sabha polls, in Patna on April 27, 2024.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav speaks to media after the election campaign for Lok Sabha polls, in Patna on April 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday exuded confidence that the INDIA bloc is set to form the government at the Centre, while pointing out that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have gone into depression after the second phase of polling.

“People of all sections now believe that as long as Narendra Modi remains as PM, it will be tough to get employment, control inflation and eliminate poverty and hard to talk about the real issues,” Mr. Yadav said, addressing mediapersons in Patna.

Taking a dig at Mr. Modi’s visit to the State on Friday, Mr. Yadav pointed out that the PM addressed two public meetings in Bihar, but did not talk about real issues.

He said the Prime Minister neither discussed his work of the last ten years nor shared his vision for Bihar for the next five years.

“For the last 10 years, the Prime Minister has been telling so many lies that people are no longer going to trust him. Modi ji has now forgotten the slogan of Chaar Sau Paar after the second phase of polling. In the first phase itself, the BJP’s “400 film” became a super flop and in the second phase the film did not go up on the screen itself. Everyone is assured now that the INDIA bloc is going to form the government in the country,” Mr. Yadav said.

Earlier in the day, RJD chief Lalu Prasad accused Mr. Modi of changing the constitution.

Mr. Prasad, in a post on X, said, “Why do the Bharatiya Janata Party, Modi government and BJP leaders hate the country’s most sacred book, the Constitution, written by Baba Saheb Ambedkar? Why does the Modi government want to end jobs, democracy, constitution and reservation given to Dalits, backward, poor, and deprived people? Answer it.”

