Tejashwi takes dig at PM by playing audio clip of promises made in past

May 01, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - PATNA

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav taunted Prime Minister Narendra Modi by playing an audio clip of the PM’s old speeches and the promises made during public meetings in the past in Bihar.

Playing the recording from a portable Bluetooth speaker in front of a large gathering during an election rally in Madhubani on Tuesday, Mr. Yadav asserted that a leader of high stature like the PM should not speak such lies in public life.

Mr. Yadav alleged that the PM never does what he speaks and there is a huge difference between his words and action.

On Wednesday, Mr. Yadav posted a message on X saying: “Yesterday in the election meeting, a friend brought it to me. What is in it? You should also listen to it and make others listen. The public is now listening to it and telling others to listen to the promises made by the Prime Minister in the last 10 years. So many lies have been told and now it is hard to rearrange it. These people can say and do anything to divert the attention of the public. One should not lie so much while being in such a high position in public life. Say only those things which you can do.”

Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) president Mukesh Sahani brought the speaker and gave it to Mr. Yadav who played the recording of the PM’s speech.

‘Unemployment biggest issue’

“We gave him 10 years and out of 40 [Lok Sabha seats] in Bihar, we gave 39 MPs. Today, the people of Madhubani are asking what he has done in the last 10 years. They have a government at the Centre as well as in the State. Despite all of this, Bihar is facing poverty and unemployment. Today, the biggest issue is unemployment and Modiji has done nothing on this front except telling lies,” Mr. Yadav said before playing the audio clip.

Past public speeches

The recording contained a speech given in Bihar during the 2014 general election in which Mr. Modi was heard saying that people were unable to get proper meals due to inflation and the then PM was not even ready to listen to the word mehangai (inflation). In the audio clip, Mr. Modi also talked about the high price of gas cylinders and giving ₹1.25 lakh crore package to Bihar. In the audio clip, Mr. Modi also said that if needed, special category status would be given to Bihar if he was voted to power.

The two-minute long audio clip also had a speech delivered in 2016 in which Mr. Modi sought 50 days from the nation to solve the issue of demonetisation that erupted after the Centre had pulled out high-value notes from circulation. In the speech, the PM exhorted the public to punish him if problems persist.

“Forget the 50 days, the country has been tolerating you for the past 10 years, Modiji. Please spare us now. Forget the country, even in the world, we have not seen a Prime Minister like this who is a such a big liar,” the RJD leader said.