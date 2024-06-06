TDP keeps mum on speculation about INDIA bloc wooing NDA allies

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is all set to play a key role in the NDA with an impressive tally of 16 Lok Sabha seats, said at a press conference here, that his party was a constituent of the BJP-led ruling alliance and would speak about his plans in detail in due course of time.

He was responding to speculation that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) was trying to woo some of the NDA constituents, including the TDP, in the wake of the BJP-led NDA falling short of achieving the expected numbers in Parliament.

As mediapersons sought his reaction on the path likely to be taken by the TDP in the above context, Mr. Naidu said he saw many political changes in the country in his long career and it was obvious that the journalists always looked out for news, and refused to make further comments on the role the TDP and its ally Jana Sena Party (JSP) are expected to play at the Centre.

Later in the day, Mr. Naidu participated in the NDA meeting held in New Delhi along with the JSP president Pawan Kalyan. The duo took part in the deliberations over the formation of the NDA Government with Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term.

Mr. Kalyan had separately said at a party meeting that he would strive to deliver what all had been promised, with the cooperation of the Centre.

Both the leaders were busy all day meeting the BJP’s top brass in Delhi even as the arrangements for the formation of the new government back home started to be made. It may be noted that the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance dealt a severe blow to the YSR Congress Party by winning 21 Lok Sabha and 164 Assembly seats.