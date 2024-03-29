ADVERTISEMENT

TDP fields Kalisetti Appala Naidu from Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency

March 29, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated March 30, 2024 07:32 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Vizianagaram Lok Sabha seat has been allocated to the TDP as a part of the seat-sharing agreement reached between the alliance partners TDP, JSP and BJP

K Srinivasa Rao

Kalisetti Appala Naidu belongs to the Turpu Kapu community which has a sizeable population in the Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

:

ADVERTISEMENT

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has picked up party senior leader Kalisetti Appala Naidu as the candidate for the Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency, after an internal survey that got the nod of party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Mr. Appala Naidu wanted to contest from Etcherla Assembly constituency which went to the BJP as part of the seat-sharing agreement reached between the alliance partners TDP, JSP and BJP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Appala Naidu, who started his career as a journalist, joined the TDP two decades ago and became the chairman of Ponduru Marketing Committee. Later, he worked as the in-charge of TDP North Andhra training institute in Vizianagaram.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The 49-year-old leader belongs to the Turpu Kapu community which has a sizeable population in the Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency which has Vizianagaram, Gajapathinagaram, Bobbili, Nellimarla, Cheepurupalli, Etcherla and Rajam Assembly segments under its purview.

Mr. Naidu’s acquaintance with the leaders of all those Assembly constituencies during the training programme is said to be one of the reasons for his selection as the MP candidate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US