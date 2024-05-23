TDP candidate with ₹5,705 crore in assets has the most among poll contestants: ADR

The TDP candidate from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur Lok Sabha seat, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, has assets worth ₹5,705 crore, the most among the 8,360 contesting the 2024 general elections, according to poll affidavits analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms.

The BJP's Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, who is contesting the Chevella seat in neighbouring Telangana, declared assets worth ₹4,568 crore, while Pallavi Shrinivas Dempo, the BJP's candidate from South Goa, has assets worth ₹1,361 crore.

Industrialist Naveen Jindal, the BJP's candidate from Haryana's Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat, declared assets worth ₹1,241 crore and the Congress' Nakul Nath contesting the Chhindwara seat in Madhya Pradesh has assets worth ₹716 crore, the ADR study showed. A TDP candidate from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy, also declared assets worth ₹ 716 crore.

Others with large declarations include the AIADMK's Ashok Kumar from Erode Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu (₹662 crore), and the Congress' Venkataramane Gowda, aka 'Star Chandru' from Mandya in Karnataka (₹622 crore), and D.K. Suresh from Bangalore Rural in Karnataka (₹593 crore), the analysis showed.

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Guna in Madhya Pradesh, Jyotiraditya M Scindia declared assets worth ₹424 crore; BJD's Santrupt Misra from Cuttack in Odisha ₹482 crore; and Congress' Chhatrapati Shahu Shahaji from Kolhapur in Maharashtra, declared assets worth ₹342 crore.

The BJP's Mathura candidate Hema Malini declared ₹ 278 crore, and the party's Jhansi candidate Anurag Sharma declared ₹212 crore.

The Lok Sabha polls are being held in seven phases, between April 19 and June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Five rounds of polling have been completed. The sixth and seventh phases will be held on May 25 and June 1.

