TDP-BJP-JSP likely to finalise seat-sharing for Srikakulam soon

March 18, 2024 01:47 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its alliance partners Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) are expected to soon agree on seat adjustments in Srikakulam district since the YSRCP has already announced candidates for all Assembly seats and the single Parliament seat in Srikakulam.

TDP already announced candidates for Amadalavalasa (Kuna Ravikumar), Ichchapuram (Bendalam Ashok), Tekkali (Kinjarapu Atchannaidu) and Narasannapeta (Baggu Ramanamurthy). However, It has so far not taken any decision over Palasa, Pathapatnam, Srikakulam and Etcherla seats as JSP and BJP sought at least one ticket among the remaining four segments.

Also Read | Discontentment brewing in BJP over alliance with TDP

JSP leader and senior doctor Daneti Sridhar, previously chairperson of non-political Joint Action Committee-Srikakulam district, sought Palasa Assembly ticket. According to sources, JSP high command sent his bio-data to TDP while urging Chandrababu Naidu’s party to leave the seat for JSP.

ADVERTISEMENT

TDP senior leader Gowthu Sirisha and her supporters insist that Palasa is the home constituency for the Gowthu family for many decades and should not be given to alliance partners. Both TDP and JSP are expected to take a decision very soon after observing the educational qualification, caste equations, financial strength and other points since the candidate has to contest against Minister for Animal Husbandry of YSRC Seediri Appalaraju in the electoral battle in Palasa, one of the key constituencies in the State.