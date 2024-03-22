ADVERTISEMENT

TDP announces candidates for 13 A.P. Lok Sabha seats

March 22, 2024 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu will contest from Srikakulam LS, while Mathkumilli Bharath will contest from Visakhapatnam LS

G V R Subba Rao
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has announced the names of candidates, who will be fielded from 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State for General Elections.

Releasing the list on March 22, Mr. Naidu said that Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu will contest from Srikakulam LS, while Mathkumilli Bharath will contest from Visakhapatnam LS. Similarly, Ganti Harish Madhur will be fielded from Amalapuram, while Putta Mahesh Yadav will be in fray from Eluru LS, he said.

Kesineni Sivanath, brother of sitting MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) will contest from Vijayawada LS. Pemmasani Chandrasekhar and Lavu Sri Krishnadevaraya will contest from Guntur and Narasaraopet LS respectively.

Likewise, T. Krishna Prasad will be in the fray from Bapatla, while Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy will contest from Nellore.

Daggumalla Prasad Rao and Balusupati Nagaraju (Panchalingala Nagaraju) will contest from Chittoor and Kurnool respectively. Byreddy Shabari will contest from Nandyal, and B.K Parthasarathi from Hindupur, he added.

