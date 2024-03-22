TDP announces candidates for 13 A.P. Lok Sabha seats

March 22, 2024 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has announced the names of candidates, who will be fielded from 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State for General Elections.

Releasing the list on March 22, Mr. Naidu said that Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu will contest from Srikakulam LS, while Mathkumilli Bharath will contest from Visakhapatnam LS. Similarly, Ganti Harish Madhur will be fielded from Amalapuram, while Putta Mahesh Yadav will be in fray from Eluru LS, he said.

రాష్ట్ర ప్రయోజనాలే ఏకైక ఎజెండాగా ఎన్డీయేలో చేరాం. మరోవైపు పార్లమెంటులో బలమైన గళం వినిపిస్తూ... రాష్ట్రం కోసం పోరాడగల నాయకులనే టీడీపీ అభ్యర్థులుగా నిలబెడుతున్నాం. పార్లమెంటుకు పోటీ చేసే 13 మంది తెలుగుదేశం ఎంపీ అభ్యర్థులను... వీరితో పాటు మరో 11 అసెంబ్లీ స్థానాలకు కూడా అభ్యర్థులను… pic.twitter.com/x1HpfBKLPn — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) March 22, 2024

Kesineni Sivanath, brother of sitting MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) will contest from Vijayawada LS. Pemmasani Chandrasekhar and Lavu Sri Krishnadevaraya will contest from Guntur and Narasaraopet LS respectively.

Likewise, T. Krishna Prasad will be in the fray from Bapatla, while Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy will contest from Nellore.

Daggumalla Prasad Rao and Balusupati Nagaraju (Panchalingala Nagaraju) will contest from Chittoor and Kurnool respectively. Byreddy Shabari will contest from Nandyal, and B.K Parthasarathi from Hindupur, he added.