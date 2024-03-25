ADVERTISEMENT

TDP and alliance partners will sweep elections, says Srikakulam MP Rammohan Naidu

March 25, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated March 26, 2024 10:58 am IST - SRIKAKULAM

People are fed up with the policies and administration of the YSRCP government, he says

K Srinivasa Rao

TDP-JSP-BJP combine leaders during a coordination meeting in Srikakulam on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

TDP MP K. Rammohan Naidu, who has been fielded by the party from Srikakulam Parliamentary constituency again, has exuded confidence that the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance would sweep the elections as the people were “fed up with the policies and administration of the YSRCP government”.

Mr. Rammohan Naidu, TDP district Parliamentary president Kuna Ravikumar, JSP Srikakulam president Pisini Chandramohan, BJP district president Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao held a coordination meeting with the leaders of alliance in all Asembly segments of the Lok Sabha constituency on March 25 (Monday).

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rammohan said that the TDP-JSP-BJP combine would win all Assembly seats under Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency and other parts of the State with a thumping majority.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

TDP Palasa candidate Gowthu Sirish, Srikakulam nominee Gondu Raghuram and others said that there was a positive wave for the alliance in every nook and corner of the district. Mr. Chandramohan said that the JSP was happy with the allocation of Palakonda Assembly seat to it.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US