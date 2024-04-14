ADVERTISEMENT

TDP activists indulged in attack on Jagan: YSRCP

April 14, 2024 02:20 pm | Updated 02:22 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKAKULAM

MP Bellana Chandrasekhar accuses TDP of attacking CM Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijayawada, calls for police action and high-level inquiry

The Hindu Bureau

YSRCP MP candidate Bellana Chandrasekhar. Photo: Special Arrangement

Vizinaagaram sitting MP and Lok Sabha member Bellana Chandrasekhar alleged that TDP activists were involved in stone pelting in Vijayawada, where Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy received an injury above his left eye brow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the media, he said that TDP was unable to digest the tremendous response to the Siddham tour and public meetings of Mr. Jagan. He urged the police department to nab the culprits early.

Sringavarapu Kota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao said that such incidents would further strengthen the will power of the Chief Minister and expressed optimism that the YSRCP would win with a huge majority.

In a press release, YSRCP Srikakulam district president Dharmana Krishnadas urged the government to order a high level inquiry into the incident. He suspected the involvement of NDA partners in the attack on Mr. Reddy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US