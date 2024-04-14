GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

TDP activists indulged in attack on Jagan: YSRCP

MP Bellana Chandrasekhar accuses TDP of attacking CM Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijayawada, calls for police action and high-level inquiry

April 14, 2024 02:20 pm | Updated 02:22 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
YSRCP MP candidate Bellana Chandrasekhar. Photo: Special Arrangement

YSRCP MP candidate Bellana Chandrasekhar. Photo: Special Arrangement

Vizinaagaram sitting MP and Lok Sabha member Bellana Chandrasekhar alleged that TDP activists were involved in stone pelting in Vijayawada, where Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy received an injury above his left eye brow.

Speaking to the media, he said that TDP was unable to digest the tremendous response to the Siddham tour and public meetings of Mr. Jagan. He urged the police department to nab the culprits early.

Sringavarapu Kota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao said that such incidents would further strengthen the will power of the Chief Minister and expressed optimism that the YSRCP would win with a huge majority.

In a press release, YSRCP Srikakulam district president Dharmana Krishnadas urged the government to order a high level inquiry into the incident. He suspected the involvement of NDA partners in the attack on Mr. Reddy.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.