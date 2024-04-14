TDP activists indulged in attack on Jagan: YSRCP

April 14, 2024 02:20 pm | Updated 02:22 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKAKULAM

Vizinaagaram sitting MP and Lok Sabha member Bellana Chandrasekhar alleged that TDP activists were involved in stone pelting in Vijayawada, where Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy received an injury above his left eye brow.

Speaking to the media, he said that TDP was unable to digest the tremendous response to the Siddham tour and public meetings of Mr. Jagan. He urged the police department to nab the culprits early.

Sringavarapu Kota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao said that such incidents would further strengthen the will power of the Chief Minister and expressed optimism that the YSRCP would win with a huge majority.

In a press release, YSRCP Srikakulam district president Dharmana Krishnadas urged the government to order a high level inquiry into the incident. He suspected the involvement of NDA partners in the attack on Mr. Reddy.